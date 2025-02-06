‘Metal Gear Solid Delta’ Marks the Return of Snake vs Monkey… Oh Yeah, and a Release Date, Too

Ever since its debut during the Xbox showcase, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been creeping around in the shadows. Beyond a few screenshots here and there, fans have been eager to find out when they can get their hands on this Unreal Engine 5 remake. And thanks to an accidental leak on the PlayStation Network, it seems like we’ll only need to wait a few more months until we can finally revisit Groznyj Grad in 4K. Oh yeah, and they’re bringing back Snake vs Monkey, too.

I Hope the Ladder Sequence in ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta’ Is an Extra 5 Minutes Longer

A trailer, alongside a release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, was accidentally uploaded to the PlayStation Network. While the PSN no longer shows the August 28, 2025, release date, internet sleuths were quick enough to snag more than enough screenshots to show that this was legit. That, and the trailer is also available to view in its full glory. I can’t even begin to explain the feelings I felt seeing that Ape Escape monkey pop up at the end.

This trailer also marks the return of fan-favorite mode “Snake vs Monkey”, which brings the Ape Escape chimps into the world of Metal Gear Solid. First, we saw their return in Astro Bot, now we’re seeing them return in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Does this mean that Sony is… listening to people, and we may get an Ape Escape revival? This also makes me wonder if we’ll see the return of Guy Savage during the dream sequence. Just thinking of that in 4K is enough to get me sweating.

The possibilities are seemingly endless for this remake, and it’s shaping together extremely nicely. With the addition of retro camera angles, filters, and content that hasn’t been available in years? This could be the ultimate way to experience Metal Gear Solid 3. I’m just excited that I’ll finally be able to use the 3DS version’s crouch walk in 4K. While it felt like playing a slideshow at times, the 3DS version is my favorite. Maybe it’ll finally be dethroned when Delta releases.