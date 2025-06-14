‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s Fox Hunt Multiplayer Mode Isn’t What You’d Expect, but Sounds Awesome

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is one of the most anticipated games of the year and for good reason. Many people consider it to be the pinnacle of the series. And in addition to a full remake of the original game, we’re also getting a new multiplayer mode, Fox Hunt.

Remember ‘metal gear online’? this isn’t that

Konami released a video with insight into the new mode, and I’m very interested. I missed the boat on Metal Gear Online in 2008 because that was dead in the middle of my “I’m done playing online so much” era. And with Metal Gear Solid V, I just never went back to the game for long enough, but I’ve heard nothing but great things about it. Konami is touting this as a “completely original” multiplayer experience. It shares the same world as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater with different gameplay.

In the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater video, Yu Sahara, the director of Fox Hunt, says, “We very much appreciate all the longtime fans of MGO who have always wanted to see it make a comeback. But the landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot since MGO.” I appreciate the team taking the evolution of multiplayer gaming into account. It would have been way too easy to just run back what everyone else knew and loved and cash out. They want to do something different, and I respect that.

Sahara says that “Based on the iconic stealth and survival elements of the Metal Gear series, we are taking camouflage and hide and go seek to the next level.” Based on the small clips in the video, that is exactly what we’re getting. Seeing a player lean up on a wall and almost immediately blend in to hide from enemies is hilarious. But it’s also in tune with what the series has traditionally been. I’m eager to see how the shooter elements play out because the team seems to be intent on doing something that doesn’t just devolve into shootouts. But we’ll see pretty soon when Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releases on August 28th, 2025.