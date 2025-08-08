Metal Gear Solid Delta’s Fox Hunt Multiplayer Mode Just Got Delayed

Konami surprised players by revealing that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s multiplayer features are being delayed. The online Fox Hunt mode is now releasing months after the MGS3 remake.

Despite being weeks away from its release, Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater will not launch with its online multiplayer mode, Fox Hunt. In a surprising August 8 blog post, Konami announced that the online feature has been delayed.

The Japanese developer has quietly confirmed that Fox Hunt will be patched into the MGS3 remake later this year.

“Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Fox Hunt Coming Fall 2025,” a statement on the website read. Interestingly, Konami didn’t give a release date or reason for the delay. The new launch window took most players completely by surprise, as it was quietly updated in the game’s marketing materials on the site.

The developer also didn’t reveal why Fox Hunt was being pushed back. Maybe this was their plan all along? After all, GTA 5 infamously launched its GTA Online mode months after the single-player released in 2013.

Regardless, players will not be able to access the MGS3 multiplayer mode when Delta launches on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Players Are Angry Over Metal Gear Solid Delta Fox Hunt Delay

News of Konami delaying Fox Hunt didn’t sit well with many fans. Players anticipating the MGS3 remake were critical of Konami’s announcement and warned that it could kill the multiplayer mode’s chances of succeeding.

“Bad idea launching it later,” a user on X wrote in reaction to the announcement. Another user simply exclaimed, “Boycott.”

Most commenters vented their disappointment that the mode was separated from the base game at launch, which I understand. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is being sold for $70 at launch and isn’t even a complete game.

It should be noted that Fall technically begins on September 22 in 2025. So with Konami saying “Fall 2025,” it’s hard to pinpoint when we will be getting Metal Gear Solid Delta Fox Hunt mode.

The best-case scenario is that it releases 5 weeks after the game launches. At the worst, we could be waiting until the start of December. Hopefully, it’s the former and not the latter.