‘Metal Gear Solid’ Fans Should Keep Their Ears Peeled for ‘SteamDolls: Order of Chaos’

I’m already a big enough fan of 2D platformers. But throw in a few familiar voices, and I’m sold even further. SteamDolls: Order of Chaos is already looking brilliant. It’s got a great art direction, and that’s quite important. Add in the steampunk aesthetic, which looks gorgeous on its own. After seeing the latest trailer and hearing a very familiar set of pipes chime in, my hype has skyrocketed through the roof. Ironic that a metal man is played by someone who fought Metal Gears. But I’m ready to dive into SteamDolls as soon as possible.

David Hayter, Jennifer Hale, and Christopher Randolph Headline ‘Steamdolls’

Releasing in Early Access on February 11, 2025, SteamDolls: Order of Chaos is one of those games that must have slipped under my radar. And as a self-proclaimed Metal Gear Solid aficionado, that hurts my soul. With David Hayter taking the main role, this gravel-voiced protagonist is already in the running for my favorite lead of the year. Adding Jennifer Hale and Christopher Randolph into the fray makes things even better. It’s like a Metal Gear Solid reunion here. We just need to see if Paul Eiding or Cam Clarke make a random appearance at some point, too.

Taking stylistic inspiration from Dead Cells and Bloodborne, SteamDolls: Order of Chaos is the second title from The Shady Gentlemen. A two-person team has been pouring their heart and soul into the game. And it’s easy to see that from just a glance. With Early Access for SteamDolls expected to last roughly a year, they’ll be working directly with the community to implement changes to the game as they see fit. During this time, they’ll also be adding in more side-content and missions. Don’t fret; the developers already have the main story done. But now, they need more time to finish cooking up something big.

While the Early Access period will start primarily on PC, The Shady Gentlemen are planning on putting SteamDolls on consoles. While I would guess that this would be later in the Early Access period or after the game’s proper release, I can’t wait to dive in.