John Christ, guitarist of heavy metal band Danzig, has died at 61. The news was shared on his official Facebook page, where fans gathered in the comments to mourn. Christ was a classically trained guitarist who joined the newly renamed Danzig in 1987, replacing Samhain guitarist Damien Marshall. He stayed with the band until 1995, performing on their hit song “Mother.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026,” the statement said. “No services are planned and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time. John loved each and every one of you.”

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Fans shared words of grief, love, and support for John Christ’s musical contributions. Many wrote about how he inspired their own guitar playing, while others shared their love of his music.

“He’s one of those guys, I’ve been playing his riffs for years and he never really got the credit for writing some bangers,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “RIP JC! Thank you for the riffs and for influencing me. 16 year old me learned pinch harmonics thanks to you.”

Danzig Guitarist John Christ Remembered for His Influence on Heavy Metal

John Christ, real name John Wolfgang Knoll, was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He studied classical guitar at the Peabody Institute, as well as jazz, music theory, and composition at Towson University.

In 1987, he dropped out of college to join Glenn Danzig’s post-Misfits band Samhain. Rick Rubin wanted to sign Danzig and create a supergroup with the vocalist at the center, but Danzig would only be signed if bassist Eerie Von stayed. Eventually, Rubin and Danzig came to an agreement, and the newly named band signed to Def American Recordings that year.

Christ played guitar on five of the band’s releases; the 1988 self-titled debut, Danzig II: Lucifuge in 1990, Danzig III: How the Gods Kill in 1992, and Danzig 4 in 1994. He also played on the Thrall-Demonsweatlive EP in 1993, and the 1990 Samhain album Final Descent.

After leaving Danzig in 1995 due to disagreements about the band’s direction, Christ began a solo career. He released one album, Flesh Caffeine, in 1999, and contributed to albums by Mike Hartman and Every Time I Die.

One fan gave John Christ a devoted send-off on Facebook. They wrote, “Master of the pinch harmonics and bringing class and style into metal that the coffee can vocals and power chord heroes could never touch.”

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images