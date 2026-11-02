Metal Guitarist Makes Heartbreaking Admission 14 Years After Bandmate’s Death

It’s been 14 years since the tragic death of heavy metal frontman Mitch Lucker. Now, on the anniversary of his passing, his Suicide Silence bandmate Mark Heylmun has made a heartbreaking admission.

In a post on Instagram, the deathcore guitarist penned, “I don’t have any more pictures of Mitch and me to share. I’ve shared them all at one point or another.”

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He went on to add, “The more time that passes since he’s been gone, the more I find where the grief of his passing lives. I only knew him as a friend for seven years. Memories fade, and while the memory of him never fades, the memories of the times we spent together do.”

Reflecting on some fond memories, Heylmun shared, “I cherish all the big moments we had. All the trips we took together, tours, festivals, press tours, ‘pretty good for a small s**tty a** show’ shows, the holiday BBQs at his house, or the times he crashed on my parents’ couch and spent time with my dad ripping cigs on the front porch. The list goes on.”

Suicide Silence vocalist Mitch Lucker died in a motorcycle accident on Nov. 1, 2012

“But it’s the little stuff that makes me dig deep and wonder about all the things I’ve forgotten,” he continued. “The AIM messages, MySpace messages, phone calls, conversations after practice, late-night talks on tour, jokes in the studio, or the arguments we got into.”

“All the stuff that seemed so insignificant at the time seems so important to me now,” Heylmun confessed. “I wish I could have been more grateful and more present for that special time in my life, and in our lives. It literally hurts thinking about the memories lost.”

Finally, Heylmun added, “I’m grateful today to have known Mitch the way I did. I’m grateful to see how he’s reached “Legendary” status. He deserves all the respect he gets because he is the GOAT. So, on this anniversary of my friend being gone for twice as long as I even knew him, I want to challenge everyone to slow down and love your life.”

He concluded his memorial: “I don’t care how bad you have it or how great you have it. Just try and find the love. You don’t know who’s going to be here tomorrow, and you definitely don’t know who’s going to be here 14 years from now. RIP Mitch. Love you dude.”

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