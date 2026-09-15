Metal Icon Pitches ‘Big Four’ of Modern Thrash, but Says It ‘Wouldn’t Be a Young Generation’

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth has pitched a new Big Four of thrash metal in an attempt to give the original concept a modern update. As fans know, the Big Four represents the bands that helped bring thrash metal to the mainstream in the 80s: Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer.

Speaking with the Czech Republic publication Óčko in September 2026, Mustaine was asked for his thoughts on the next generation’s Big Four. His choices, per NME, weren’t quite modern. They did technically represent a new generation of thrash metal bands, just new in comparison to the original Big Four, perhaps. Still, Mustaine explained how his choices were relevant to the growing history of the genre.

Videos by VICE

“Well, it wouldn’t be a young generation, but I do believe that there are ways to do a new ‘Big Four’,” Mustaine began when asked for his choices. He continued, “I think Testament, I think Overkill, I think Exodus, and maybe Trivium.”

He then debated including Trivium, considering they’re more prominently metalcore. “Trivium’s not really a thrash metal band, so I’d have to think about that,” he admitted. “But I think those other three guys would be really great.”

Dave Mustaine Names His Picks for a New Big Four of Thrash Metal

Dave Mustaine explained his choices further while speaking with the outlet. He brought up some individual musicians as well, noting their skills in the thrash metal genre. For Mustaine, they likely represent the generation after the original Big Four.

“Overkill is really important on the East Coast metal scene,” he said. “Exodus, of course, I love Exodus. And I’ve been friends with [guitarist] Gary [Holt] longest of all people that I’ve been friends with in the music industry.”

He also praised members of Testament for their technical skills, as well as their collaborative opportunities. “Eric [Peterson], Alex [Skolnick] … those guys are really great guitar players,” said Mustaine. “And I love when we get a chance to play with the band.”

As for Exodus, it’s clear Dave Mustaine has a lot of love for them. In 2013, he stated that if he could include one more band in the original Big Four, it would be Exodus. There’s no telling why the Big Four wasn’t the Big Five, other than the whims of mainstream listening. But Mustaine sang the band’s praises while speaking with Radio.com at the time.

“There was nobody else at the time that had that kind of pull or that kind of importance in the metal community,” he said in 2013. “Granted, it was with [late frontman Paul] Baloff, and he had a voice that you had to have an acquired taste for … but I liked him.”

Overall, Dave Mustaine’s Big Four choices for a new generation of thrash metal represent a decent spread of style. They’re not exactly “modern” choices, but it’s probably too early to name the Big Four of the 2020s. Our modern decade likely won’t discover its Big Four for quite some time.

Photo by Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images