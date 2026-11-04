Metal Legend Cuts Off Signature Long Hair After Decades, Reveals Surprising Inspiration

Testament’s frontman Chuck Billy has made a bold choice. He’s cut his signature long hair off. He revealed this new look in a on November 3, 2026. In the video, the legendary frontman stated, “All right. Here I am getting a haircut. I’ve had long hair my whole life, except when I was ill with cancer. But today I think is the day it’s gonna be a new look. So here we go.” Then the video shows a time-lapse of the haircut.

After the haircut, he added, “All right. Well, here it is, the new Chuck. 2026, starting fresh and new. I don’t know. Do I look more grown-up now? I don’t know. Feels pretty good. I feel a little lighter.” He throws up rock hands at the end, further confirming this decision as a stamp of approval with the gesture.

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Chuck Billy posted a follow-up video explaining the inspiration behind his new look. He said, “I’d seen Jerry Cantrell‘s post two days ago, I believe, with his haircut. It gave me the strength and energy, and the nerve to cut it all off”. He then cheers a glass of beer to Jerry, adding, “Thank you, Jerry. This one’s to you, man. Thanks for the courage, cheers!” The post he’s referring to is a photo of the Alice In Chains guitarist backstage with legendary Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson on October 29, 2026. In the photo, Cantrell sports a new haircut after cutting off his signature locks, while Wilson has pink streaks in her hair.

Other Artists Who FAMOUSLY Cut Their Hair

In the 1990s, fellow metal legends Metallica controversially cut their long hair. Between 1992 and 1996, each member individually cut their hair, creating a brand new image for the group for the second half of the decade.

In the early 1990s, Michael Stipe of R.E.M. shaved off his curly locks, adopting a new image for the decade ahead. Also in the 1990s, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman cut his long, flowing hair ahead of their sophomore album, Siamese Dream. He didn’t stop there, though. In 1995, shortly after the completion of Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, Billy Corgan also shaved his head completely. This became his signature look that he still maintains to this day.

Around this same time in the mid-90s, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell cut his long hair and rocked a short haircut for several years after. And a decade later, pop icon Britney Spears famously shaved her head during a widely publicized stunt in 2007.

Though Testament frontman Chuck Billy didn’t shave his head as many others have, his new short haircut is a drastically different image for the band. Same goes for Jerry Cantrell, even though this isn’t his first rodeo. The guitarist cut his hair in 2011 and again in 2013, before growing out his famous locks once again.

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