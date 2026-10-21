Metal Legend Plans to Quit Music and Become a Farmer Raising Fainting Goats

It’s no secret that it can be hard to make a living in the music industry nowadays. Streaming services make it practically impossible to make real money off of the music. Touring can be complicated if fans can’t pay for tickets. Merchandise can only take an artist so far. It’s not just new artists struggling with this phenomenon either. Even legends in their respective genre can fail to see returns on their art. Consequently, it’s making metal legend Al Jourgensen retreat from the industry altogether and retreat to a farm in the middle of nowhere.

In an interview with Full Metal Jackie for Loudwire, the Ministry frontman revealed that after their final album Hate to Go, he plans on getting out of the spotlight and becoming a farmer instead. “It’s not just Ministry, it’s like the career. We’re wrapping up the whole thing basically, so I can just go herd goats, which is what I’m gonna be doing now. Just a simple goat herder up in Calabasas,” Al Jourgensen said.

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Naturally, the interviewer was in shock at the idea, but he explained how much he’s committed to the bit. He built a coyote-proof pen in order to keep his goats safe. Moreover, whenever he gets recognized at the grocery store, he said he’ll blow off anyone trying to claim he’s been a rock legend for decades.

Al Jourgensen Will Soon Leave Music Behind in order to become a Goat Farmer instead

I will be going to the Farm Feed place in Topanga with my goats and they will know me as the goat herder and not as some crazy rocker. This is my goal and this is what I’ve been working towards and now I’m here. It’s time to herd goats,” Jourgensen stressed.

Apparently, these aren’t just your everyday goats either. They’re a special breed that essentially play possum whenever they’re startled. Al Jourgensen found that having the specific breed will eventually make his days on the farm significantly easier.

“The goats I have are beautiful. They’re fainting goats, so all you gotta do is yell at ’em, which makes roundup so easy. You just yell at ’em, and they fall over, and so you just pick ’em up with their legs sticking up in the air, and throw ’em in the truck, and bring ’em home. Work smarter, not harder,” Al Jourgensen added.

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