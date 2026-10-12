Metal Singer Reveals Aggressive Brain Tumor Is Inoperable: Treatment Is ‘Only to Gain Time’

Symphonic metal singer Amanda Somerville has been battling brain cancer. In an update on her health, she’s revealed that the brain tumor doctors found is inoperable. However, she is continuing treatment that will allow her to “gain time.”

Taking to , Somerville shared a heartfelt, informative post to let her fans know how she’s doing. “My dear Somervillains,” she began. “I owe you a personal word. Many of you have heard by now – the news has been traveling faster than I have – and I’m sorry it’s taken me this long to speak to you directly.”

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“These past weeks have been a blur of hospitals, scans, biopsies, and difficult conversations,” Somerville continued. “And I needed time to understand what we’re facing before I could find the words. And with 3 little girls, it’s imperative that I can function.”

Amanda Somerville, who sang with Kamelot and Epica, has been diagnosed with brain cancer

The beloved singer then shared details about her diagnosis. “On September 8th, I was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma (DMG),” she explained. “[It’s] an aggressive, cancerous brain tumor that is unfortunately not operable and is only treated to gain time. I am currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy here in Germany, and Sander Gommans [Somerville’s husband] is by my side through all of it.

“I won’t pretend this isn’t serious. It is,” she continued. “But I am being cared for by excellent doctors, and we are pursuing every option available to us, including new treatments that give us real reason for hope.

Finally, Somerville concluded, “Your messages, your prayers, your love – I have felt all of it, even in the silence. Thank you for carrying me. For now, just knowing you’re with us means everything.”

Somerville’s husband, Sander Gommans, announced her cancer battle in September 2026

Previously, Gommans shared the news of Somerville’s cancer battle in a separate Facebook post. “Hi friends, I have some very sad news to share,” he wrote. “The love of my life, mother of my three daughters and my beautiful wife Amanda Somerville, has a malignant and aggressive brain tumor.”

“We’re shocked, devastated, and I can’t describe the challenges we’re facing as a family right now,” Gommans continued. “We’re very grateful with the help we’re getting from family and friends. Positive thoughts help, prayers help, [and] keeping us in your minds [helps]. Please be there for Amanda and our kids and have us in your minds.”

He finally added, “Feel free to share this message in a respectful way. Amanda gives so much to all of us…love, music, friendship, strength….it’s time to send out hope and power to her. Thanks, it means a lot to us.”

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