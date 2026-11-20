Bleeding Through guitarist John Arnold is recovering in the hospital after suffering a heart attack on November 12, 2026. The metalcore band shared the news on social media, where fans quickly flooded the comments with get well wishes.

“PLEASE everyone send love and positive vibes to our guitarist John Arnold,” the post read. “Last Thursday John suffered a heart attack and is in the hospital recovering. He’s alive thank god!”

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The post continued, “[Those] who have met John know that he might possibly be the nicest person on earth. Always a smile and always down to share his time with anyone and has the biggest heart. Let’s all send love to help him along his recovery.”

Bleeding Through added an important message to fans at the end. “Let this remind us all to always tell your people you love them,” they wrote. “Life is precious.”

Fans Send Love and Support to Bleeding Through Guitarist After Heart Attack

John Arnold made his own Instagram post on November 19, briefly addressing his heart attack. He wrote, “Determined to get out of the hospital and get back on stage with [Cerebellion] and [Bleeding Through].”

Fans flocked to both posts to wish Arnold a speedy recovery. “Oh man get well soon my dude,” one person wrote. On Bleeding Through’s post, another fan commented, “Sending so much love your way. Hoping John has a speedy recovery.”

Bleeding Through has been playing shows and festivals since releasing their latest album, Nine, in February 2025. In 2026 alone they played several weekend-long festivals, including Froth & Fury Fest in January, Hellfest in July, Endless Fires Fest in August, and Furnace Fest in October.

Additionally, they played a couple shows in November with Snot, Saltwound, and Bias. Their most recent show was on November 7. Coming up, they have three shows scheduled in California. December 3 is in Santa Ana alongside Eighteen Visions, As Hope Dies, and Darasuum. The next two shows on December 4 and 5 are set for Pomona and San Diego, again with Eighteen Visions.

Meanwhile, Cerebellion, which John Arnold formed in 2009 with his twin brother Joe, released a few new singles in 2026. Following their fourth album, Seven Deadly Singles, in 2025, the independent melodic metalcore band dropped three more songs. The most recent was “Some Dreams Just Don’t Come True” in October 2026.

Photo by Josh Pierson