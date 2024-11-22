Metalcore Vocalist Admits He Faked Cancer for His Own Financial Gain

The lead singer of Thai metalcore band Annalynn has admitted to faking cancer for money.

According to metal publication Lambgoat, in July of this year Nathaphon “Bon” Jutathaveewan, vocalist of Annalynn, reported that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. The band’s record label, Greyscale Records, even apparently requested donations to fund his treatments because he was “from a third-world country.”

Now, however, it’s been revealed that the singer was lying about his “diagnosis.”

“I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to everyone for everything that has transpired, especially for both the deception around my health issues and the false claims that were made,” said Jutathaveewan, per Lambgoat. “I deeply regret my actions and fully accept responsibility for the mistakes I have made. I am truly sorry for the harm and distress this has caused.”

Jutathaveewan quoted “personal financial struggles, including debts from illegal loans and poor business decisions that I failed to manage over the years” as the reasons for his lie.

“The situation escalated to the point where I couldn’t see a way out, and I was placed under immense pressure, both financially and personally, which led to the mistakes I made,” he explained in his statement.

The “mistakes” he refers to include lying to those around him—including loved ones and fans—about a serious medical condition to use their money for his own financial gain.

“Unfortunately, I have betrayed the trust and kindness that so many of you have shown me,” he continued. “My poor decisions have impacted not only my own life, but also the lives of others around me, and I deeply regret that.”

Jutathaveewan also clarified that no one else was involved in the lie, including his bandmates and Greyscale Records. In fact, the other Annalynn members have provided a statement on Instagram claiming that Jutathaveewan deceived them as well.

According to the remaining band members, “Effectively immediately, Annalynn will suspend all activities including performances, merchandise sales, and any use of the band’s name in any capacity.”