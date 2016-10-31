Metallica Are the Greatest Dads in Their New “Atlas, Rise!” Video

This year marks 30 years since Master of Puppets dropped, and Metallica are none the worse for wear, two bassists later. (R.I.P. Cliff, though) They released a new video for their Hardwired… to Self Destruct song “Atlas, Rise!” that finds the thrash legends performing the song in a variety of settings like a studio and what looks like a guitar shop. It’s very, very dadly all around, a couple of metal guys being metal dudes practicing some tunes, working on those Pro Tools files but still staying metal, as can be seen here:

Watch the “Atlas, Rise!” video below and party on, dudes.

