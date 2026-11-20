Metallica is keeping their M72 World Tour going for a couple more dates before taking a break for the holidays, which includes two shows in Connecticut. They’re technically there to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena on November 19 and 21. During the first night, their openers, Suicidal Tendencies, welcomed a former band member to share the stage with them.

Bassist Robert Trujillo, who first joined Suicidal Tendencies on tour in 1989, took the stage with his former band to perform their 1990 track “Lovely”. It was double the bass power, actually, with Trujillo’s 22-year-old son, Tye, part of the band’s lineup since 2021.

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Fan-captured footage of the performance shows Trujillo greeting guitarist Dean Pleasants, before excitedly greeting his son as well. Once the song got into full swing, it was clear that Tye Trujillo is as skilled a bass player as his father. He kept tight control of the elaborate riffs, but, of course, made it all look effortless.

Metallica to Take a Touring Break Before Kicking Off Las Vegas Sphere Residency

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Robert Trujillo stayed with Suicidal Tendencies from 1989 until 1995, contributing to some of their most successful albums. Specifically, Lights…Camera…Revolution! in 1990, The Art of Rebellion in 1992, Still Cyco After All These Years in 1993, and Suicidal for Life in 1994.

This isn’t the first time Suicidal Tendencies has opened for Metallica, of course. Trujillo initially met his future bandmates during their 1993 Nowhere Left To Run Tour. In 2021, he recalled that he and his Suicidal Tendencies bandmates would often steal Metallica’s leftovers during that tour. About a decade later, he was signing on to play bass with them.

As for Metallica, they’re taking a touring break after the second Uncasville show on November 21. But starting on January 28, 2027, they’re beginning their sold out Las Vegas Sphere residency. The residency goes until March 13, and continues their no repeat weekends formula. As fans know, Metallica never plays the same setlist twice, scheduling their tour dates in pairs for that purpose.

After Las Vegas, the thrash metal legends are picking up their M72 World Tour once again. Beginning with a show in Vancouver on May 8, they’ll then travel across the U.S. until June 19, 2027. Tickets for the 2027 leg of the tour go on sale on November 25, 2026.

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