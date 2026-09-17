Metallica Has Big Touring Plans for After Their Vegas Residency at the Sphere

Metallica is about to kick off a sold-out residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. But after that, the heavy metal icons are hitting the road, and they’re bringing Limp Bizkit with them.

The band has announced 12 North American dates, adding a dozen shows to their M72 World Tour. They’ll start in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in May 2027 and end in Salt Lake City, Utah, a little over a month later. Along the trek, Limp Bizkit will serve as the featured act, with Swedish heavy metal band Avatar opening each show.

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Metallica and Limp Bizkit are hitting the road in 2027

Pre-sales begin Monday, September 21 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale tickets go live on Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Other pre-sale options will also be available starting September 21. Fans can check out the band’s official tour website for more details.

Before they head back out on the “M72” tour, though, Metallica is about to lay waste to Vegas. Starting October 1, the band’s ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency will bring their ‘No Repeat Weekends’ concert experience to the state-of-the-art venue for two dozen shows.

“Thank You, Sphere Fans! Wow! What a week,” the band wrote in a statement after tickets quickly sold out as soon as they went on sale. “We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week.”

May 8 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

May 13 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

May 18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

May 26 – Fayetteville, AR – Razorback Stadium

May 29 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

June 2 – Raleigh, NC – Carter-Finley Stadium

June 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

June 8 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium

June 12 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

June 15 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field

June 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Speaking as someone lucky enough to see a show on the M72 World Tour, I can assure you that these shows are going to be killer. In June 2025, the kind folks from Baker’s Bourbon invited me to join one of their press trips typically reserved for spirits journalists (or “booze writers,” as I came to learn they affectionately refer to themselves).

The whole trip was an absolute blast, but the main reason we were all there was to see Metallica play Mile High Stadium (Empower Field at Mile High). Ice Nine Kills opened, then Limp Bizkit came out and pulled the crowd into a frenzy. By the time the Four Horsemen took the stage, it was a madhouse. The energy was pure electric and palpable. Even in my 40s, this has become one of my most cherished concert experiences.

I say this purely as a fan: These shows are going to rule, and I’m excited for every single one of you who gets to go.

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