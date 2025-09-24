Metallica is Getting the Funko POP! Treatment Again

Over the years, there’s been no shortage of out-of-the-box Metallica merchandise, and now the Bay Area thrash metal legends are getting the Funko POP! treatment, once again.

The band has had their own Funko figures in the past, but now they are getting a collection to celebrate their 72 Seasons era (album + world tour). The vinyl figures are currently available to pre-order, and are set to be officially released on Nov. 30th.

In other Metallica news, rumors continue to swirl that they could be plotting a run of shows at the Las Vegas Sphere. The band’s bassist, Robert Trujillo, weighed in on the speculation, saying that if it happens, it would be something “no heavy rock band has done” yet.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Trujillo offered his perspective on the potential plans, which were first mentioned by the band’s drummer, Lars Ulrich, who claimed they are in talks for a short residency at the state-of-the-art venue next year. When asked what he might know about the plans, Trujillo made it clear that he’s not aware of anything concrete right now, but is hopeful.

“I’m already thinking like, imagine this, imagine that, imagine, you know, because Metallica’s music is so visual,” he said. “I mean, imagine a song like [1986 song] ‘Orion’ and what you can do with that… The possibilities are endless.” He later added, “So for me, it’s again, like a dream come true. We’ll see what happens. I know we’re talking about it, and hopefully this is gonna happen.”

“No heavy rock band has done this,” Trujillo continued, noting that if Metallica locks in shows at The Sphere, they will be the first metal band to do so. “There’s a lot of history with our music and a lot of, I think, there’s potential for a lot of visual stimulation on this. And I can’t wait to be a part of it. So let’s see what happens.”