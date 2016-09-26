Metallica Reveal New Song “Moth to Flame,” Announce NYC Club Show

Metallica’s rollout of their new album, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct has been full of twists and turns, and this morning, they’ve thrown us for yet another loop by quietly posting the video for a legitimately thrashy new song, “Moth to Flame,” on their website (watch the video here​!). The album is out November 18, and while I’m not allowed to discuss it yet, I’ve heard it, and… :)

The band posted the video alongside a little statement that reads, “Welcome to track number two from Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, “Moth Into Flame.” As some of you accurately predicted, we gave it the first public spin while hanging out with our great friend Howard Stern this morning in his New York studio. Sitting and chatting with Howard is one our favorite things to do and we were honored that he offered to play it first and let us perform a few additional songs live while we were there. We’re also excited to debut the corresponding video directed by Tom Kirk of Muse fame.​”

Metallica also announced a show​ at NYC’s Webster Hall tomorrow night (Tuesday, 9/27) which will be limited to members of their Fifth Member fan club; tickets were allocated through lottery, and all proceeds will be donated to food rescue nonprofit City Harvest​. If we can find a way in, we’ll let you know how it was!