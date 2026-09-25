Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Nearly Had a Much More Unsettling Theme That Could’ve Cost Them a Hit Single

Metallica released “Enter Sandman” as the lead single from their 1991 self-titled album, and it quickly became one of their signature songs. Although it wasn’t initially slated to be the lead single, drummer Lars Ulrich fought hard for it to introduce the album. He eventually convinced the band and their producer that “Enter Sandman” was the right choice. But if the original lyrics hadn’t been revised, “Enter Sandman” might not have earned the acclaim it has now.

The unsettling original theme came about while Ulrich and James Hetfield were composing the music. Hetfield was inspired by a Soundgarden riff off their 1989 album, and Ulrich suggested the configuration to make it uniquely theirs. The instrumentation was figured out quickly, but Hetfield felt it was too commercial. It sounded too much like they were trying to write a hit song.

Videos by VICE

“Enter Sandman” was allegedly one of the last songs finished for the album, even though the instrumentation was finished first. The song languished in purgatory while Metallica worked on others. So when inspiration for the lyrics struck, Hetfield went down a dark thematic path to counter what he felt was a catchy sound.

If Metallica Kept the Original Theme of ‘Enter Sandman’ Would It Have Been as Well Received?

Play video

The original attempt to put lyrics to “Enter Sandman” resulted in an unsettling song that could have cost Metallica their lead single. James Hetfield made references to dark family secrets, specifically crib death, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). The chorus ended on the line “Destroy the perfect family”. After rewrites, that became “We’re off to never-never land”.

Although the tragic lyrics were written to counterbalance a too-catchy riff, Lars Ulrich and producer Bob Rock weren’t impressed. The song, without lyrics, was already foundational to the album, the song Metallica was building the album around. They wanted lyrics that matched that status. Allegedly, both Rock and Ulrich told Hetfield that he could write better than that. And so, “Enter Sandman” went into rewrites.

What emerged from those edits was a darkness with subtlety. Instead of hitting the nail on the head with lyrics about infant death, Hetfield wrote about a child’s nightmares. “Enter Sandman” became more lyrically relatable then, tapping into childhood fears of monsters under the bed.

While a song about infant death would be great for shock value, Metallica was entering a more sophisticated realm of thrash metal. Changing the lyrics of “Enter Sandman” may not have seemed like a huge deal. But its success further cemented Metallica’s longevity. It’s quite possible the original lyrics would not have been as well received.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns