Metallica’s Most Iconic Album Gets an All-Star Tribute From Heavy Metal’s Biggest Names

There is no denying that Master of Puppets is Metallica’s most iconic album. Now, 40 years after its debut, and all-star band of heavy metal’s biggest names have paid tribute to the groundbreaking record.

Blabbermouth reports that on Nov. 2, 2026, Lamb of God turned their Headbangers Boat 2026 cruise into a Master of Puppets cover show. The set featured members of Gwar, Death Angel and In Flames. Together, the metal supergroup cover band performed renditions of several songs from the 1986 thrash record.

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Among the songs covered were “Battery”, “Master of Puppets”, “The Thing That Should Not Be” and “Disposable Heroes”. Check out footage of the killer set above!

Master of Puppets is one of the biggest thrash mEtal albums of all time

Metallica released Master of Puppets on March 3, 1986. It was their third album, and their first with Elektra Records. Notably, it was the first Metallicxa album certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It has since gone on to be certified eight times platinum in the United States alone.

Currently, Metallica is about to wrap up the fall run of their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The residencey kicked off on Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 7. The 24-show residency will pick back up in January and run through March 13, 2027.

After competeing their Sphere residency, Metallica will set out on a Spring ’27 North American tour. Joining them will be nu-metal icons Limp Bizkit. Swedish heavy metal band Avatar will also be part of the trek. You can also find all those dates below.

Metallica 2027 Spring tour

May 8 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

May 13 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

May 18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

May 26 – Fayetteville, AR – Razorback Stadium

May 29 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

June 2 – Raleigh, NC – Carter-Finley Stadium

June 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

June 8 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium

June 12 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

June 15 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field

June 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images