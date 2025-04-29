‘Metaphor ReFantazio’ Gets Expensive $100 Vinyl Release – The Boxset Is Absolutely Gorgeous Though

Atlus has teamed with iam8bit to release the Metaphor: ReFantazio soundtrack on vinyl. This special box set includes four LPs and features a variety of artwork from the game. Now, before you see that $100 price tag and say, “I’m out,” hear me out—the collection is actually worth it. It’s absolutely stunning!
‘Metaphor ReFantazio’ Gets Beautiful Vinyl Set
The Metaphor: ReFantazio vinyl set went up for pre-order through iam8bit on April 29 and is set to release sometime in “Q4 2025.” Although the vinyl is priced at a hefty $100, the boxset is seriously stacked. For example, it comes in a hard-shell outer box designed to look just like the Grimoire from the RPG.
But if that weren’t enticing enough, the set also includes gorgeous artwork of characters from Metaphor: ReFantazio. Each vinyl sleeve features one of the game’s protagonists and even includes a colored vinyl that matches their portrait. The set is so detailed that the vinyl itself even has their Metaphor forms printed in the center of each disc.
According to iam8bit, they partnered with Atlus to bring this collection to life. “We worked with Atlus Sound Team to hand-select the perfect arrangement of songs from their breathtaking score, mastering them especially for vinyl. For the discs, we crafted a character-inspired Iris Burst vinyl treatment, each one with its own color to represent the heroes at the heart of Metaphor’s charming cast.” Below is the Metaphor ReFantazio vinyl tracklist featured in the set:
‘Metaphor ReFantazio’ Vinyl Tracklisting
- Prelude to a Heroic Tale
- Call of Magic
- Traversing the Wastes
- Breakfast at the Inn
- Brimming Determination
- Devastated Fortress
- Hero’s Awakening
- Human by Name
- Ode to Heroes
- Flight from the Mines
- Warriors in Arms
- King’s Verdict
- Royal Capital Grand Trad
- Royal Capital Grand Trad -Night-
- Desecrated Cathedral
- Overflow, Harmony
- Journey’s Legs
- Martira, Old Castle Town
- Recurring Thoughts
- Belly of the Beast
- Formidable Foe
- Giant Sandworm’s Nest
- Warriors in Valour
- Castle of Dread
- Port Brilehaven
- Port Brilehaven -Night-
- Omen
- Onward
- Window to a New World
- A Brief Respite
- Rival Candidates
- Skyrunner Charadrius
- Seeking the Curse
- Verge of Life and Death
- Fantasy’s End
- Fond Memories
- Treasured Moments
- Virga Island
- Virga Island -Night-
- A Small Helping Hand
- Priestess of the Temple
- Drakongrace Shinjuku
- Altabury Heights
- Altabury Heights -Night-
- Opera House Tragedy
- Arrow of Radiance
- You Face Louis Guiabern
- Requiem for a Hero
- Ancient Eldan Sanctum
- Determination’s Denouement
- Land of Sunlit Leaves
- Lost Ruins
- Abyssal Cemetery
- Untrodden Caves
- Soaring Towers
- Wings of Freedom
- Face of the Palace
- Melancholy Star
- A World Culled
- King of Destruction
- Fantasy Lives On
If you are keeping count, that is over 60 songs from the game included in the Metaphor: ReFantazio vinyl set. So, yeah, iam8bit didn’t skimp on this release! You can really tell Atlus put a lot of care into this package as well, selecting the game’s best songs for the collector’s boxset.
‘Metaphor’ Has one of the Best soundtracks
Although I beat Metaphor: ReFantazio back in 2024, I still think about its soundtrack even a year later. Specifically, I can’t get that frantic monk chant from the game’s combat sequences out of my head. I know you know what I’m talking about! But jokes aside, I can’t recommend the JRPG’s soundtrack enough.
Atlus composer Shoji Meguro did a great job balancing the RPG’s fantasy themes with modern musical influences. The Metaphor soundtrack is just genuinely beautiful. And while I get that $100 is a big ask, I really do think the set is worth it—one of the few times an expensive collector’s item in the games industry actually lives up to the hype. If you’re interested, make sure to get your Metaphor: ReFantazio vinyl pre-order in before May 27, 2025, as iam8bit is closing orders on that date.