‘Metaphor ReFantazio’ Gets Expensive $100 Vinyl Release – The Boxset Is Absolutely Gorgeous Though

Atlus has teamed with iam8bit to release the Metaphor: ReFantazio soundtrack on vinyl. This special box set includes four LPs and features a variety of artwork from the game. Now, before you see that $100 price tag and say, “I’m out,” hear me out—the collection is actually worth it. It’s absolutely stunning!

‘Metaphor ReFantazio’ Gets Beautiful Vinyl Set

Screenshot: iam8bit

The Metaphor: ReFantazio vinyl set went up for pre-order through iam8bit on April 29 and is set to release sometime in “Q4 2025.” Although the vinyl is priced at a hefty $100, the boxset is seriously stacked. For example, it comes in a hard-shell outer box designed to look just like the Grimoire from the RPG.

But if that weren’t enticing enough, the set also includes gorgeous artwork of characters from Metaphor: ReFantazio. Each vinyl sleeve features one of the game’s protagonists and even includes a colored vinyl that matches their portrait. The set is so detailed that the vinyl itself even has their Metaphor forms printed in the center of each disc.

According to iam8bit, they partnered with Atlus to bring this collection to life. “We worked with Atlus Sound Team to hand-select the perfect arrangement of songs from their breathtaking score, mastering them especially for vinyl. For the discs, we crafted a character-inspired Iris Burst vinyl treatment, each one with its own color to represent the heroes at the heart of Metaphor’s charming cast.” Below is the Metaphor ReFantazio vinyl tracklist featured in the set:

‘Metaphor ReFantazio’ Vinyl Tracklisting

Prelude to a Heroic Tale

Call of Magic

Traversing the Wastes

Breakfast at the Inn

Brimming Determination

Devastated Fortress

Hero’s Awakening

Human by Name

Ode to Heroes

Flight from the Mines

Warriors in Arms

King’s Verdict

Royal Capital Grand Trad

Royal Capital Grand Trad -Night-

Desecrated Cathedral

Overflow, Harmony

Journey’s Legs

Martira, Old Castle Town

Recurring Thoughts

Belly of the Beast

Formidable Foe

Giant Sandworm’s Nest

Warriors in Valour

Castle of Dread

Port Brilehaven

Port Brilehaven -Night-

Omen

Onward

Window to a New World

A Brief Respite

Rival Candidates

Skyrunner Charadrius

Seeking the Curse

Verge of Life and Death

Fantasy’s End

Fond Memories

Treasured Moments

Virga Island

Virga Island -Night-

A Small Helping Hand

Priestess of the Temple

Drakongrace Shinjuku

Altabury Heights

Altabury Heights -Night-

Opera House Tragedy

Arrow of Radiance

You Face Louis Guiabern

Requiem for a Hero

Ancient Eldan Sanctum

Determination’s Denouement

Land of Sunlit Leaves

Lost Ruins

Abyssal Cemetery

Untrodden Caves

Soaring Towers

Wings of Freedom

Face of the Palace

Melancholy Star

A World Culled

King of Destruction

Fantasy Lives On

If you are keeping count, that is over 60 songs from the game included in the Metaphor: ReFantazio vinyl set. So, yeah, iam8bit didn’t skimp on this release! You can really tell Atlus put a lot of care into this package as well, selecting the game’s best songs for the collector’s boxset.

‘Metaphor’ Has one of the Best soundtracks

Screenshot: iam8bit

Although I beat Metaphor: ReFantazio back in 2024, I still think about its soundtrack even a year later. Specifically, I can’t get that frantic monk chant from the game’s combat sequences out of my head. I know you know what I’m talking about! But jokes aside, I can’t recommend the JRPG’s soundtrack enough.

Atlus composer Shoji Meguro did a great job balancing the RPG’s fantasy themes with modern musical influences. The Metaphor soundtrack is just genuinely beautiful. And while I get that $100 is a big ask, I really do think the set is worth it—one of the few times an expensive collector’s item in the games industry actually lives up to the hype. If you’re interested, make sure to get your Metaphor: ReFantazio vinyl pre-order in before May 27, 2025, as iam8bit is closing orders on that date.