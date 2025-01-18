Method Man Denies Assaulting Daughter’s Ex-boyfriend at Crunch Fitness

Method Man is facing some new assault allegations and is denying all of them.

According to the New York Post, law enforcement sources reported that the Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man—real name Clifford Smith—was involved in an assault at a Staten Island Crunch Fitness gym.

Allegedly, Method Man repeatedly punched 28-year-old Patrick Sokoyoa seven times in the face “with a closed fist.” Sokoyoa reportedly refused medical attention after the alleged incident, and Method Man was not arrested. However, a complaint was filed with the NYPD.

Method Man Allegedly Assaults Man at Crunch Fitness

Sources say that Sokoyoa was a “family friend” who dated Method Man’s daughter over a decade ago.

A representative for Method Man has since spoken with the Post, stating: “Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”