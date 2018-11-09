Fallout continues over sexting scandal in Doug Ford’s office

A former top aide to Premier Doug Ford sent inappropriate texts with photos to at least five women leading to his resignation, according to a report on Thursday.

The new details cap off an intense week of revelations of sexual impropriety among Canadian politicians, and political operatives, in Conservative camps.

Andrew Kimber, Ford’s former executive director of issues management and legislative affairs, sent late-night messages, including photos of him in underwear, to at least five female Progressive Conservative staffers, the Toronto Star reported on Thursday.

Kimber started sending the messages during the Ontario election campaign last spring and kept going until recently, according to the Star’s sources, who said alcohol was involved.

Kimber spoke out for the first time since his resignation on Thursday, apologizing on Twitter for his “unacceptable” behaviour.

“I unreservedly apologize for the pain I have caused others by my recent actions,” he wrote.

“Everyone has the right to live and work free from harassment, and I’m sorry for those who I have hurt. I am also sorry to my friends and colleagues in the Ford government and the disservice I brought to the office,” Kimber continued.

“I take full responsibility for my behaviour. I resigned my position to deal with these issues and will seek the help I need going forward.”

According to Ford, Kimber “lasted about a minute when we found out.” The Star also reportedFriday that another aide, Jordan Sinclair, is out of Ford’s office, apparently because Ford was upset he had not spoken up sooner over Kimber’s behaviour.

According to the Star, Kimber was booted out shortly after he told higher ups that former economic development minister Jim Wilson had been accused of making a sexually inappropriate remark to a male staffer the night before.



Jim Wilson resigned on Friday from his position and from PC caucus, after allegations made by a male Queen’s Park staffer that involved sexual misconduct, Global News and the Toronto Sun reported on Monday.



According to the Sun, the staffer accused Wilson of making inappropriate comments and sexual passes towards him, while intoxicated.

In a statement on Friday, Ford’s communication team had said Wilson was resigning to seek treatment for addiction issues, with no mention of any allegations against Wilson.

But speaking with reporters on Monday, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod said her “understanding is that swift action was taken.”

“He resigned from caucus immediately,” she said, and “an investigation was put in place.”

MacLeod also confirmed that Kimber is the subject of a third party investigation.



“I know in both instances that were revealed today that third-party investigations started to take place immediately,” MacLeod said.

“Generally speaking, if allegations are brought forward to senior staff of the government or the PC Caucus, a process is activated immediately and we provide staff with support and reassurance of their right to work in an environment that is free of harassment,” said the Premier’s office said in a statement.

“To protect the identity of any individual who brings forward an allegation, we would not comment on particulars.”

Also this week, MP Tony Clement resigned from Conservative caucus in the wake of a sexting and extortion scandal. Clement admitted to multiple acts of infidelity and inappropriate exchanges with women online. He alleged that he was being extorted by foreign actors for sending explicit images to someone he thought was a consenting woman.

