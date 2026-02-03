Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars Just Announced a Joint Tour for 2026

Early aughts indie icons Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars just announced a joint tour, dubbed the All the Feelings Tour, where fans young and old can all go and pretend it’s 2006. I’m ready.
The 18-date North American tour will kick off in Austin, TX on June 8 before heading west for a string of dates up the coast. The outfit will then take a month sabbatical before heading back out on July 24, starting in Chicago and finally concluding with a hometown show in Toronto on August 8. View the full tour routing below.
The tour comes hand-in-hand with new albums from Metric and Broken Social Scene. Metric’s album, titled Romanticize the Dive, which will release on April 24. The lead single, “Victim of Luck,” is out now. Watch the official video below.
Broken Social Scene’s Remember the Humans, meanwhile, will arrive May 8. The debut track, “Not Around Anymore“, is out now.
How to get tickets to the all the feelings tour 2026
Artist pre-sale for the All the Feelings Tour will commence on Wednesday, February 4th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Sign up here to gain pre-sale access.
General onsale will begin on Friday, February 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also get tickets to the All the Feelings Tour on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
ALl the feelings 2026 tour dates
06/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
06/09 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
06/11 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium06/13 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
06/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
06/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
07/25 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
07/27 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
07/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
08/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre