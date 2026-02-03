Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars Just Announced a Joint Tour for 2026

Early aughts indie icons Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars just announced a joint tour, dubbed the All the Feelings Tour, where fans young and old can all go and pretend it’s 2006. I’m ready.

The 18-date North American tour will kick off in Austin, TX on June 8 before heading west for a string of dates up the coast. The outfit will then take a month sabbatical before heading back out on July 24, starting in Chicago and finally concluding with a hometown show in Toronto on August 8. View the full tour routing below.

The tour comes hand-in-hand with new albums from Metric and Broken Social Scene. Metric’s album, titled Romanticize the Dive, which will release on April 24. The lead single, “Victim of Luck,” is out now. Watch the official video below.

Broken Social Scene’s Remember the Humans, meanwhile, will arrive May 8. The debut track, “Not Around Anymore“, is out now.

How to get tickets to the all the feelings tour 2026

Artist pre-sale for the All the Feelings Tour will commence on Wednesday, February 4th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Sign up here to gain pre-sale access.

General onsale will begin on Friday, February 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to the All the Feelings Tour on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

06/09 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

06/11 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium06/13 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

06/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

06/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

07/25 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

07/27 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

07/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

08/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre