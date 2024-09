Atlanta-based producer Metro Boomin is one of the hardest working artists in the new world of hip-hop. As you probably know, the 22-year-old has already made music with Future, Kanye West, Drake, and more. Recently, for our new series ​New Legends​, ​we sat down with him to learn what continues to motivate his eventual taking over the world.

​​This video was made in partnership with Old Spice, who are sponsoring the series.