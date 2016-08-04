Listen to The Juan Maclean’s Glitter-Speckled Remix of Metronomy

DFA elder statesman The Juan Maclean has done a glitter-speckled, uptempo disco version of English band Metronomy‘s “Night Owl,” off their recent LP Summer 08. THUMP is delighted to exclusively premiere the remix today, which finds the New Hampshire-based producer ditching the gloomy new wave textures and pop song structure of the original, and emptying its contents into a more minimal, longform register. Gone are the sombre guitars and neatly timed melodic bridges, replaced instead with a revved-up menagerie of analogue synths and arpeggiators, trained to aim precisely and exclusively for the listener’s dopamine receptors. Check it out below.

Summer 08 is out now via Because Music.

