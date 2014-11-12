Metronomy x Marion Cotillard x Dior = OMFG YES

It’s no secret that Metronomy—an English chap his teachers would roll call Joseph Mount—has been fully embraced by the Parisian tastemakers since day one: the French have excellent taste in synth- and electronic-lead music that skews just left of center. Not only does he continue to release records via French label Because Music, whose roster includes Justice, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and all Ed Banger artists, Mount frequently favors French directors such as Michel Gondry (casual) and Edouard Salier (“I’m Aquarius”). In fact, Mount lives in Paris. You might as well call him French—especially now because he’s only gone and teamed up with goddess of the silver screen, Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, and lux label Dior. What. The. Heck.

With Mount manning the music—a sensuous slow-build of delicate ukulele strums and perfectly ominous, Metronomy-like synth rumbles—Cotillard’s husky, rose-red tones make her his perfect foil. Meanwhile, the video was conceived and directed by Cotillard and Elliott Bliss. It was then premiered exclusively on i-D.

We called up Mount to find out what he thought of the visuals which accompany their song: “Marion showed me the video when we were rehearsing for this French TV thing. It’s something that she and her friend directed and I didn’t really know what to expect. I was very touched by the humor of the whole thing. It’s mischievous and genuinely quite funny I think, I’m very happy that the song we did got to be used to make such a thing.”

(Watch Metronomy and Marion cover “Is She Really Going Out With Him?” on French TV.)

Judging from the crisp and arid mountain backdrop the video was probably shot somewhere like Palm Springs and is remarkable, as Mount noted, because of its playfulness. But of course, Cotillard being Cotillard and also the face of Dior, “Snapshot in LA” is one of the most stylish and drool-worthy promos we’ve seen in some time. It also features some exceptional interpretive dance from Ms. Cotillard.

Not to give too much away, but behold:

