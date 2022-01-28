Retired London Cop Charged With Rape

A retired Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent exposure.

Stephen Kyere will appear before Wimbledon magistrates’ court on the 1st of February regarding an incident in 2004.

According to the Met, the incident took place in Teddington, southwest London, while the officer was off-duty. At the time Kyere was attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police.

No further details have been released.

Kyere retired from the force in March 2021, meaning he worked as a police officer for 17 years following the alleged incident.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has told VICE World News it will not investigate the incident.

“We received a referral from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in connection with this matter in December 2019,” a spokesperson for the IOPC said. “After careful consideration, and given the matter was already subject to a criminal investigation, we decided the MPS was suitably placed to continue to investigate the matter.”

This article has been updated to include a comment from the IOPC.