A serving Metropolitan police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Ireland Murdock, part of the Central North Command Unit, was arrested on the 11th of January, according to the Met.

The alleged incident took place last year on Saturday 25th September 2021 in Lambeth, south London, while Murdock was off duty.

Murdock will appear in Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 29 April.

The victim is being supported, according to the Met police.

Murdock has been suspended.