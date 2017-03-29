Mets Closer Jeurys Familia Suspended 15 Games for Domestic Violence

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred suspended New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia for 15 games without pay, beginning Opening Day. That will shake out to roughly 18 paychecks, counting off days, and possibly a few more if there are any postponements due to inclement weather. Familia provided a statement to Ken Rosenthal in which he apologized to the Mets organization, his teammates, and fans. He did not apologize to his wife, though he did say he was “terribly disappointed” in himself.

Today, I accepted a 15-game suspension from Major League Baseball resulting from my inappropriate behavior on October 31, 2016. With all that has been written and discussed regarding this matter, it is important that it be known that I never physically touched, harmed or threatened my wife that evening. I did, however, act in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I am alone to blame for the problems of that evening.



Familia was arrested in October 2016 and charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor in New Jersey. The criminal complaint alleged that Familia’s wife, Bianca Rivas, suffered “visible injuries, specifically a scratch to the chest and bruise to the right cheek.” Rivas and her attorney, however, later requested that prosecutors drop the charge and claimed the scratch was from her son, and the bruise was from Rivas resting her hand against her face. The charges were eventually dropped, and after Familia, Rivas, and their attorney met with MLB on Monday, the league announced the suspension, and further indicated Familia agreed not to appeal the discipline.

A significant factor at play here is that, given the service time he has accrued, had Familia been suspended 31 games or more it would have set his free agency eligibility back by one year. As it stands now, he is still slated to become a free agent following the 2018 season. That, more than the game checks and time missed this season, made it all the more likely Familia would readily accept his 15-game punishment.

This negotiated punishment also falls in line with MLB’s handling of Aroldis Chapman, the closer for the New York Yankees, as well as Familia’s teammate Jose Reyes. Chapman was suspended 30 days after it was alleged he choked his girlfriend and fired off eight gunshots in his garage as she hid in the bushes outside. He was never charged. Reyes was suspended 51 games after his wife alleged he grabbed her by the throat and threw her into a glass door in their hotel in Hawaii. Reyes was arrested and charged with abuse of a family member, but those charges were later dropped. Both Reyes and Chapman agreed not to appeal the suspensions.

Presumably the more violent nature of the Chapman and Reyes cases account for the disparity in games suspended, though that gets into some tricky territory. The policy agreed to between the MLBPA and MLB creates a lot of uncertainty in these matters since it does not provide for any minimum or maximum punishment, instead leaving the decision up to the commissioner’s discretion.

There is never going to be a perfect system that prevents, evaluates, and disciplines domestic violence, and it seems like MLB is content to consider it on a case-by-case basis, while looking to avoid a contentious appeals process that would keep bad press in the press longer than wanted.

