Mexicali-Style Carne Asada Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 4 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds skirt steak

4 ounces soy sauce

2 ounces beer

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the soy sauce, beer, pepper, and garlic with 4 ounces|120 ml water. Add the steak and toss well to coat. Marinate for at least 4 hours.

2. Light a grill. Add the steak and cook, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness, about 8 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before carving.