Mexicali-Style Carne Asada Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 4 hours 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds skirt steak
4 ounces soy sauce
2 ounces beer
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 garlic cloves, minced
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine the soy sauce, beer, pepper, and garlic with 4 ounces|120 ml water. Add the steak and toss well to coat. Marinate for at least 4 hours.
2. Light a grill. Add the steak and cook, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness, about 8 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before carving.