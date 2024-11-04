Mexican Cult Leader Shot and Killed at ‘La Santa Muerte’ Altar

An unholy act recently took place at an altar. Mexican authorities told the Associated Press that a cult leader was gunned down at an altar to La Santa Muerte in Leon, Guanajuato, on Nov. 1.

The cult leader, known by nicknames La Madrina Chayo and Chayito, headed the religious sect in Guanajuato, per the outlet.

She, another woman, and a male child were killed at a street corner altar. The incident came amid preparations for the annual Santa Muerte celebration on Nov. 1 and 2, the outlet reported. Eight people, including two children, were also injured, according to the AP.

What to Know About Santa Muerte

Santa Muerte, who is not recognized by the Catholic church, personifies death, according to U.S. Catholic. The organization noted that the folk saint, who is most often depicted as a female Grim Reaper, has gained a massive following among marginalized groups. She offers a sense of empowerment, identity, solace, and protection amid hardships, per the organization.

The folk saint is considered a patroness of the downtrodden, a guardian of the weak, and a source of strength, according to the organization.

In 2017, the BBC reported that Santa Muerte, which translates to “Holy Death,” represents the fastest-growing religion in the Americas. Per the outlet, there are an estimated 10 to 12 million followers worldwide.