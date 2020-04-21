Carlota (Mexican Lemon Ice Box Cake) Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes (plus 4 hours freezing)
Ingredients
¾ cup|175 ml fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons lemon zest, plus more for garnish
1 (14-ounce|395-gram) can condensed milk
1 (12-ounce|375-gram) can evaporated milk
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 (11-ounce|310-gram) box ‘Nilla Wafers
lemon wedges, to serve
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, zest, and milks until smooth and thick.
- Line an 8-inch square baking dish with plastic wrap, taking care to leave about 2-inches of plastic wrap hanging over the edge (this will help you release and remove the dessert from the baking dish later). Evenly layer the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish with ‘Nilla wafers. Cover with about 1 cup of the lemon-milk mixture, then repeat layering with wafers and the mixture, ending with the lemon-milk mixture. You should have 3 layers of each.
- Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 4 to 6 hours. Garnish with more lemon zest and some lemons wedges before slicing and serving.
