Carlota (Mexican Lemon Ice Box Cake) Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes (plus 4 hours freezing)

Ingredients

¾ cup|175 ml fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon zest, plus more for garnish

1 (14-ounce|395-gram) can condensed milk

1 (12-ounce|375-gram) can evaporated milk

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 (11-ounce|310-gram) box ‘Nilla Wafers

lemon wedges, to serve

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, zest, and milks until smooth and thick. Line an 8-inch square baking dish with plastic wrap, taking care to leave about 2-inches of plastic wrap hanging over the edge (this will help you release and remove the dessert from the baking dish later). Evenly layer the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish with ‘Nilla wafers. Cover with about 1 cup of the lemon-milk mixture, then repeat layering with wafers and the mixture, ending with the lemon-milk mixture. You should have 3 layers of each. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 4 to 6 hours. Garnish with more lemon zest and some lemons wedges before slicing and serving.

