Mayor Reportedly Beheaded 6 Days After Taking Office in Mexico

The mayor of a southern Mexican city was murdered—possibly beheaded—less than one week after taking office.

Alejandro Arcos was elected mayor of Chilpancingo in June and only took office six days before his untimely death. Reuters reported that photos circulating on WhatsApp appeared to show a severed head on top of Arcos’s vehicle, but they couldn’t verify he was, in fact, beheaded.

The mayor’s death is just one in a series of violent attacks against politicians in the region. The new city government’s secretary, Francisco Tapia, was also recently killed.

“They have murdered our mayor of Chilpancingo, Alejandro Arcos, and just three days ago the secretary of this same City Council, Francisco Tapia,” Senator Alejandro Moreno wrote on social media. “They had been in office for less than a week. They were young and honest officials who sought progress for their community. Our condolences and solidarity go out to their families.”

Guerrero is one of the deadliest states for public officials

Chilpancingo is a city in one of Mexico’s poorest states: Guerrero. The region is known for its corruption, especially involving the cartel, and has been called Mexico’s heroin heartlands. Unfortunately, politicians in these areas often become collateral in these frequent acts of violence. Guerrero is one of the deadliest states for aspiring and elected officials and journalists

At least 34 politicians were murdered across Mexico leading up to the June election, making it the deadliest on record. In Guerrero alone, at least three additional politicians were murdered this year, including Acacio Flores of Malinaltepec, Salvador Villalba Flores of Acapulco, and a local councilwoman.

“[Arcos’s] loss has saddened all of Guerrero society and fills us with indignation,” added Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado on X.

Two days before his murder, Arcos reportedly asked for increased security protection.