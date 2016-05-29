Mexican National Player Alan Pulido Reportedly Kidnapped

Mexican National player Alan Pulido was allegedly kidnapped after leaving a party last night, an anonymous state official told the Associated Press today. Mexican media outlet MedioTiempo is reporting that Pulido’s brother, Armando, confirmed via telephone that Pulido was indeed kidnapped, saying that Puildo’s family is awaiting further news.

Initial reports, according to MedioTiempo, indicate that Pulido left the party near his hometown of Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas around 11:30pm (with reports of the kidnapping coming in around 2am), when he was intercepted by several trucks, and people emerged to take him. Récord reports that Pulido was with his girlfriend, who was also kidnapped, but was later released.

Videos by VICE

Pulido, 25, currently plays striker for Olympiacos, and returned home after the end of the Superleague Greece season. He was left off the Mexican National Team roster in the buildup to Copa America, allegedly due to a dispute with his former club Tigres.