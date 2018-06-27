Mexican Soccer Fans Carry Korean Fans on Their Shoulders for World Cup Assist

Mexico got thoroughly waxed by Sweden today in the final game of group play, 3-0. Mexico just needed to win, or draw against Sweden to advance, but as we’ve just established, that was out of the cards. So, they were dependent on the then scoreless Germany-South Korea match going on at the same time. They could still qualify, but they needed a huge assist from South Korea. And, they got it at the eleventh hour: a goal in the second minute of stoppage time, and then a second goal minutes later that sealed it.

Fans at the Mexico game roared with applause when news of the first goal spread and started throwing beers and everything else they could get their hands on. And then, outside the stadium, on the streets of Mexico City, and even in offices, Mexican fans found Korean fans and hoisted them on their shoulders and carried them around like conquering heroes.

Videos by VICE

That moment when Mexico fans found out South Korea scored against Germany 👀 pic.twitter.com/5dvrR4oOW8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

https://twitter.com/AHNSYUJlN/status/1012005719317602311

https://twitter.com/WCGoalz/status/1012016609899307015

Viva Corea… pic.twitter.com/7qT8GoIzZt — San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) June 27, 2018

Mexico City was raucous, and eventually the party made it’s way to the South Korean Embassy where they found Ambassador Byoung-Jin Han and, you guessed it, threw him up on their shoulders.

Ya se está descontrolando el festejo de los aficionados de @miseleccionmx en la Embajada de "los hermanos" de #KOR #WorldCup



📹 Cortesía Embajada Corea del Sur pic.twitter.com/WyTGRtGqRM — CANCHA (@reformacancha) June 27, 2018

That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018

Byoung-Jin Han summed up the crowd and celebration perfectly: "They are crazy but I’m also crazy today."



Said a large chunk of the embassy staff is Mexican, so they had both games on inside the building. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018

This is truly the beautiful game.