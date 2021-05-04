Mexico City Metro Overpass Collapse Kills 23 People

At least 23 people have died and dozens more have been injured after a metro overpass collapsed in Mexico City on Monday night.

Several train carriages plunged to the ground in the incident, which occurred on the metro’s Line 12 near the Olivos station at around 10PM local time.

Pictures at the scene showed carriages hanging from the elevated metro line in a V-shape, surrounded by twisted cables and rubble. At least one car on the road below the overpass is thought to have been crushed.

Mexico City’s mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

En las próximas horas la @SGIRPC_CDMX dará información más actualizada de traslados hospitalarios. Hasta el momento nos informa hay 23 lamentables decesos. Se inicia una revisión estructural de toda la línea 12 y un peritaje e investigación profunda de las causas — Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) May 4, 2021

Civic authorities urged people to stay away from the scene, and not spread unverified information about the causes of the incident. At least 70 people injured in the collapse have been taken to different hospitals in the city.

Cuerpos de atención de emergencias continúan laborando en el colapso registrado en la Línea 12 del @MetroCDMX.



Evita la zona y permite el paso de las unidades. Mantente informado a través de fuentes oficiales y no difundas rumores. #TrabajandoJuntos #LaPrevenciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/pfmTjCViJo — Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) May 4, 2021

Rescue efforts were briefly paused at midnight because the partially hanging train was “very weak” and a crane had to be brought in, with people reportedly still trapped inside the train.

There are fears that the death toll could rise further as some people may still be trapped under the rubble.

The metro system in Mexico City is one of the world’s busiest transport systems, carrying tens of millions of passengers every week.

Last year, one person was killed and over 40 injured after two metro trains collided in the city.