Mexico City’s NAAFI Collective Drops Percussion Heavy Three-Track Release from Chilean Paul Marmota

It seems like every new move from Mexico City’s NAAFI collective offers another portal into singularity. Whether it be an unlikely collaboration, cross-cultural exploration, or just another really epic, thought-provoking party. Next up on the pioneering outfit’s list is a multi-track single release from collective-artist, Chilean producer Paul Marmota. A concept-release of sorts, the percussion-heavy trio of tracks—”AIRE, “CORA,” and “REGISTRO”—all represent a bit of what’s on Marmota’s mind right now, from the vibe of Mexico City, to his affinity for shattering conventional expectations of what can come out of the studio. Along with a full stream of the release, we got Marmota to break down his intention behind the beats.

“‘AIRE’ represents my every day, my walk home, the turn around the block at night, smoking, when you leave the club and walk the street,” the artist told THUMP over email. “I rescued everyday elements and used them to discuss my vision of the city.”

“‘CORA’ is a mix of emotion and sound, a reconstruction of typical elements of this generation mixed with a particular vibe that invites you to play with your imagination,” he said. “I like the idea of letting each person have their own image of music, not influencing any idea. Soon a video in collaboration with Hector Llanquin will be released.”

Marmota concluded by explaining the final track, “REGISTRO,” that will appear on the soundtrack to Underbelly, a forthcoming documentary that profiles a group of London street artists. “It’s an escape from the collective strain—a perfect escape,” Marmota said.

Check out a full stream of the release below, which is available for purchase today on iTunes.