“Pablo Icecobar,” a Mexican Meth King, Was Just Sentenced To 14 Years In the Netherlands

A Mexican “crystal” meth producer known by the nickname “Pablo Icecobar” was just sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison.

Icecobar, who is named as Pavel N. was arrested in 2021 in Germany, and subsequently extradited to the Netherlands.

The Mexican national’s nickname is a combination of the name of the infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and “ice”,” which is slang for crystal meth.

Icecobar, 41, was the target of an investigation by the Dutch police, where he had been living since at least 2015. Authorities cracked a secure messaging phone app often used by the trafficker where he described himself as “the biggest meth producer in Europe,” according to news reports.

Authorities in the Netherlands sentenced Pavel N. on to 14 years minus two years served on Nov. 31, close to the 16 year maximum sentence possible in that country for drug-related crimes.

Icecobar brought “the Mexican method” of cooking methamphetamine to Europe, using the residues of a first batch to cook a new one, according to the authorities.

Holland’s rising meth-producing industry has links with Mexican organizations. Mexican producers have perfected a new step that converts the waste materials from making this meth into a more potent, addictive, crystalline type of meth called “d-meth.” Evidence of this technique was found at all the Dutch sites where Mexican accomplices of Icecobar were captured, enabling the export of huge crystals into the highest-paying markets, according to authorities.

“I am Pavel and I can do labs wherever I want. I’m living la vida loca,” Icecobar wrote on the encrypted app Encrochat in 2020, according to court records. The text included a photo of a container of methamphetamine.

Icecobar was buying large amounts of cooking pots from Ikea, which was another tip for authorities, according to his court documents.

Authorities say he and a Dutch man identified as Danny K. and listed as a co-suspect, ran a criminal organization that was involved in the production of crystal meth on a large scale. Icecobar was in charge of smuggling chemists for the drug production in Europe, while his co-suspect was in charge of laundering the proceeds from meth sales, according to news reports.

The Mexican, along with his Dutch partner, had also set up a “narco-boat” they used to cook methamphetamine at the sea, according to news reports.

Two other suspects from Mexico and Ecuador who worked as laboratory technicians got sentenced to eight and five years respectively on Nov. 29. A woman from Colombia was also sentenced to four years in prison.

Icecobar has previously been convicted in Texas on drug charges too, according to reports.



A 2020 VICE News investigation revealed how Dutch and Mexican organized crime groups are teaming up to produce and traffic high quality meth to Asia and Australasia.