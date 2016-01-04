Mexico Just Busted the Alleged Financial Brains of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel

The alleged financial brains of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has been taken into police custody while recovering from a shooting at a hospital.

Elvis González Valencia is the brother-in-law of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes — alias “El Mencho” — the elusive head of the cartel that is based in the western state of Jalisco. He is also the brother of Abigael González Valencia, the former head of a sister organization believed to run the Jalisco Cartel’s finances known as Los Cuinis, who was captured in the nearby resort of Puerto Vallarta last February.

Eduardo Almaguer, the attorney general of the state of Jalisco, told reporters on Sunday that González was hurt in a drive-by shooting while traveling from the town of San Miguel El Alto, about 60 miles northeast of Guadalajara, the state capital. He said the incident happened on Friday when González had apparently stopped to relieve himself by the side of the road when he and his companions came under attack from a group of armed men aboard a pick-up truck.

Almaguer said González — who he described as being “presumed to be head of the financial operations for the Jalisco Cartel — was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. The official said he used false identification but was identified by agents from Mexico’s Special Investigation Unit for Organized Crime (SEIDO) upon being transferred to another hospital in Guadalajara.

González spent the weekend in the hospital, with the building heavily guarded by soldiers and state and federal police officers. A spokesperson for the federal attorney general’s office confirmed to VICE News that he was flown to Mexico City on Sunday night to be questioned at the SEIDO headquarters.

Founded about five years ago, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has rapidly established itself as one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal enterprises.

It grew stealthily while rival gangs bore the brunt of the government offensive on organized crime, but became a priority target after a series of major attacks on state security forces last spring that included shooting down a military helicopter with a RPG.

El Mencho, the head of the cartel, continues to evade arrest but many of his closest companions and family members have been captured in recent months.

His brother, Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, was detained in December; his alleged second-in-command, Iván Cazarín Molina, was caught in November; and his son, Ruben Oseguera González, was arrested in June.

The investigative magazine Zeta recently a report on the cartel’s reorganization in the wake of the arrests that named Elvis González Valencia as the new financial brains of the organization.

