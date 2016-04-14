Meyhem Lauren Premieres His Beautiful Video for “Badmon Ting,’ Directed by Action Bronson

Meyhem Lauren takes center stage in the new music video for “Badmon Ting,” with his right hand man Action Bronson stepping behind the lens for his directorial debut. Bouncing from Jamaica Ave to the actual island, this colorful clip features Meyhem flexing his hooligan charm and always-entertaining bars (“Gucci kicks got me looking like a poinsettia” ) over catchy-as-hell dancehall boom bap from producer Farhot.

Following a series of well-received teases, “Badmon Ting” is the second official single from Meyhem’s upcoming Piatto D’Oro, out on Fool’s Gold this Spring. Tune into Fuck That’s Delicious on VICELAND tonight at 10 PM for even more irie hijinx from Meyhem, Action, and the crew.