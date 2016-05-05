Mezcal Margarita

Servings: 1

Total: 5 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons tajin seasoning

1 lime

2 oz. mezcal

1 1/2 oz. simple syrup

1 1/2 oz. triple sec

1 oz. Limoncello

1 oz. Midori

1/4 cucumber

Directions

1. Place tajin in a shallow bowl.

2. Rub the outer rim of a cocktail glass with the lime wedge and dip the glass into the seasoning to coat.

3. Place cucumber into a cocktail shaker and muddle the heck out of it to release it’s juices.

4. Add the mezcal, simple syrup, triple sec, limoncello, and midori to the cocktail shaker and fill it with ice. Shake vigorously, strain into the prepared cocktail glass, and drink up.