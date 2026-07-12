MGK Disses Conor McGregor After Losing Fight With Brutal Knee Injury

One of UFC’s biggest box office attractions, Conor McGregor, lost his recent fight against Max Holloway. Given his propensity for trash talk, the fact that he went out in the first round gave way to a lot of hate. But no one is reveling more in McGregor’s downfall than MGK.

In a recent Instagram post, he tagged the UFC fighter with footage of his loss to Holloway. In the caption, Machine Gun Kelly trashes how his knees gave out on him so quickly and suggests that his time is ticking in the octagon. “Knees weak of old age the real conor can’t stand up,” he wrote with an accompanying clown emoji.

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Their beef traces back to 2021, when the pair got into a heated exchange at the MTV VMA Awards red carpet. The situation nearly got physical, as McGregor swung at MGK as Megan Fox and security separated them. In other videos, it was shown that Conor McGregor also threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly as the fight got broken up.

Despite all the proof caught on camera, the Irish mixed martial artist’s team tried to brush off the incident completely. “Conor only fights fighters,” they said on his behalf.

MGK Makes Fun of Conor McGregor’s Knees Giving Out 67 Seconds Into UFC Fight

Some people aren’t necessarily buying the tough talk from Machine Gun Kelly. The comments are loaded with spectators noting that a professional fighter would demolish the Cleveland rapper turned rocker. One even said that McGregor wouldn’t need his knee to knock him out.

“Ur callin somebody a clown that would eat u alive. Mgk this the corniest s**t I ever seen u do,” one person commented. “You cant hold down a rap career, you can’t hold down a relationship, you cant hold down keeping your own skin colour, judging by your character, you cant hold down being a dad. Bless your kid and stay far away. Phony pop b***h,” another wrote.

One person was actually inclined to defend MGK’s trash talk. They brought up the sexual assault allegations McGregor faced, in which he paid €250,000 in damages to Nikita Hand after accusations of rape. The alleged incident took place back in 2018, when Conor McGregor insisted everything was consensual. Regardless, the person in the comments argued that MGK was right to trash the fighter.

Christina Ricci of Yellowjackets fame also called out Conor McGregor, questioning why Jimmy Fallon would promote him on his show. “Why the ABSOLUTE F**K is this piece of human garbage being given a platform on Jimmy Fallon’s show? Shame on you, Jimmy,” she shared on Instagram.