MGK Doubles Down on Trolling Conor McGregor Over UFC Fight Injury: ‘F**k This Dude’

Machine Gun Kelly is not letting up on Conor McGregor one bit. The rapper-turned-pop-punk-star is doubling down on trolling the UFC fighter after his failed fight.

On July 12, 2026, McGregor faced Max Holloway at UFC 329. During the first round of the fight, McGregor threw a kick that caused him to fall and suffer an injury to his knee. Subsequently, it was reported that medical officials believe he tore his ACL.

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The incident sparked a lot of social media commentary. MGK weighed in by sharing a photo of McGregor throwing a punch at him during the 2021 MTV VMAs.

MGK’s Beef with Conor McGregor goes all the way back to 2021, when they got into a scuffle on the VMAs red carpet

“Knees weak of old age the real conor can’t stand up,” he wrote in a post that also included a clown emoji. Now, after getting both praise and criticism for his comment, MGK has followed up with a new social media statement.

“I’m aware I did a post yesterday, and I should probably apologize for, um… Absolutely nothing, homie,” MGK said in the clip. “F**k this dude. That’s how beef works. We don’t like each other.” MGK added, “Everyone’s saying, ‘You commented on his age, he’s only one year older than you. Hey, guess what? We don’t age the same, my knees are awesome.”

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He then addressed those who think he wouldn’t call out McGregor in person. “I already did say it to his face,” MGK said. “That’s why a picture exists of this little leprechaun punching up and missing me and me not flinching. Where the f**k is the rest of the footage where we toss this little guy like a piece of dirty draws across the red carpet?”

“Buddy, you look like a drunk, ugly extra in a Sherlock Holmes movie,” MGK went on to say. “What in the 1934 am I looking at? Fix your face.”

Conor McGregor has said that he is in ‘hell’ after his sudden UFC fight injury

In his first comments after suffering that gnarly injury, McGregor shared how he was feeling. “My head gasket is gone. Destroyed,” he wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight.”

“This came out of nowhere,” he added. “I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.” McGregor has since shared that he has plans for surgery and rehabilitation.