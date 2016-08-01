M.I.A. And Diplo Announce First Collaboration Since 2010

This morning, M.I.A. took to Twitter to announce a new track called “Bird Song,” co-produced by Baltimore producer Blaqstarr and Jack Ü member Diplo. It will see release on August 12, and mark the first time Mathangi Arulpragasam and Wesley Pentz have collaborated since the former’s 2010 mixtape Vicki Leekx.

The two originally met in 2004, before either became famous, and dated for five years. Their breakup resulted in a trail of heavily-publicized conflict, and this collaboration suggests that they have reached some kind of creative reconciliation.

Arulpragasam has a new album called AIM slated to arrive on September 9, and its first single was an explosive, strutting collaboration with American dubstep pioneer Skrillex, “Go Off. In an interview with BBC’s Annie Mac, she said AIM would most likely be her last record.



In April, Arulpragasam posted several verses of heavily bird-referencing lyrics to Instagram, so it is possible that was an informal preview of this new track.



