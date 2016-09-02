M.I.A Featuring Zayn is Just as Cool as You’d Expect

Image from M.I.A.’s Instagram.

I’ll be honest: I was skeptical when Zayn fled 1D. I thought, this guy can’t do it alone. Is he gonna be okay? Zayny? You good? And when he released “Pillowtalk” I was discouraged a little. Until I found myself unwillingly listening to it forty eight times in a day. What can I say, I’m a fucking sheep.

But we already knew that.

What we may not have known is that Zayn may well be prepped for World Domination. Since the launch of his mononymous solo project, the success of his debut record, and the subsequent success of his collab with DJ Snake, “Cruel,” it’s become plainly clear that he’s on the up.

Last night in the UK, M.I.A. joined Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 and premiered a new track called “Freedun” featuring Zayn, from her upcoming album AIM. A more poppy side of M.I.A, “Freedun” is a dreamy, beat-driven thing. Clear your afternoon, because this one’s a repeater.

Listen to the track and Annie Mac’s interview with M.I.A. below.