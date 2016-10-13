M.I.A. Finally Has Her U.S. Visa Approved

​Following an announcement that her U.S. visa has finally been approved, British musician M.I.A. has taken to Instagram to hint at a possible forthcoming US tour in support of her latest (and final​) album A.I.M.

The Instagram image displays a text exchange that asks, “To tour or not to tour” followed by a message that says, “You’re visa has been approved.”

The singer had previously expressed concern that her label Interscope may not release AIM, because she didn’t have a US visa to promote it in the United States.

As she mentions in the track, “VISA” from the album. “Time for a banger, throw up your middle finger ….. I ain’t really looking for no drama”.

