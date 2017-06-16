Feast Your Eyes on M.I.A.’s New Video for “Finally”

M.I.A. has had a busy couple of weeks, what with hosting this year’s Southbank Centre Meltdown Festival in London – due to come to its conclusion this weekend. But that hasn’t stopped her from releasing yet another new track and video. Following her low-key video for “Goals,” which showed off her gooey and sentimental side, she’s showcasing a poppier sound on “Finally,” with a radio-friendly beat. She rides it, however, in her signature conversational style – even though it seems as though she’s meeting the mainstream in the middle right now, she’s doing it all her way.



The video itself is a peaceful, natural affair, picturing M.I.A. in her signature pose (that is, atop a moving vehicle) and amidst some flowers. It reflects the song’s ‘happy where I am right now’ vibe, and is an excellent song to occupy yourself with on a sunny Friday like this one. Watch and listen above.

