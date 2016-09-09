M.I.A Has Released Her Fifth and Final Album ‘AIM’ and You Can Stream It Now

Today M.I.A releases her fifth album AIM. The record features “Borders”, the consumate and now infamous release from last year which culminated in Paris Saint-Germain football club suing M.I.A, because they were unhappy she had doctored one of their football shirts in the track’s official music video. AIM also includes the ZAYN featuring single “Freedun”, alongside fifteen other tracks. According to M.I.A, AIM is also going to be her final album. Speaking to Annie Mac on Radio 1 earlier this week she said “it’s my last record so I wanted it to be happy… I wanna go and do some other stuff and take some time out”. She continued, “I came out of a relationship and I had all of this time on my hands and nothing to do… This record kind of become that. It was just sort of me finding myself again and coming to terms with what your life is.”

Listen to the album below and check out our interview with M.I.A from earlier this year.

