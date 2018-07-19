M.I.A. Has Finally Released the Full Trailer For Her Documentary

I don’t think there’s ever been a music documentary with more stops and starts. The first we heard of MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. – the film chronicling the life and rise of Sri Lankan artist M.I.A. (real name Maya Arulpragasam) – was way back in 2013 when director Steve Loveridge leaked the trailer, after apparently getting sick of it. When it finally premiered at Sundance some four years later, questions were raised about whether M.I.A. was even happy with the final cut. In some ways, it feels like a miracle this has arrived at all.

But it has – and there’s a full official trailer to prove it. This isn’t the leaked trailer from earlier years, this is the real thing. And despite the delays and uncertainty, the film looks pretty astonishing. The story of M.I.A. isn’t a regular story – she escaped the violence of civil war in Sri Lanka at the age of eleven with her family, and eventually became one of the most iconic and outspoken global megastars in music. So basically: you’ll wanna watch this. You can peep the trailer above.

MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. will be out in UK cinemas on 21 September and the U.S. on 28 September. For more information please visit www.miadocumentary.com or @MIAdocumentary.

