M.I.A. Shares New, Skrillex-Produced Track, “Go Off”

UPDATE [12:30 PM PST]: “Go Off” is officially here. Listen to it here or over at the BBC site.



English rapper M.I.A. has been going back and forth about whether or not to leak her upcoming album, AIM, but one thing’s for certain: it will feature in-demand producer Skrillex.

After hinting at the team-up last November, the song, titled “Go Off” (which also features regular M.I.A. collaborator Blaqstarr), is scheduled to finally hit the masses tomorrow (July 15) as the LP’s lead single. Boasting lines such as “Fans back home / Got my tracks bang on / Yeah you got it wrong / Cause my focus is so strong,” it sounds prime for Skrillex’s riling lead-ups and explosive choruses.

Ahead of its release, she premiered the lyrics for “Go Off” on Genius, which can be read here. Fans were able to hear a full preview today thanks to Annie Mac, who premiered it on BBC Radio 1 as her Hottest Record in the World.

AIM is scheduled for release on September 9. On September 24, M.I.A. will headline Afropunk in London.

